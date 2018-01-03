6 firefighters hurt in apartment fire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WDTN) — Flames ripped through three apartment buildings in New York Tuesday night, injuring six firefighters and an officer.

Crews say it’s not clear what sparked the fire, but it jumped quickly from one building to the next in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. Flames could be seen shooting out the windows of the apartments as smoke billowed into the air. Before firefighters arrived, residents escaped out into the 20 degree weather.

Officials say three firefighters were hurt when a stairway collapsed under them. Another three firefighters were hurt fighting flames. Their injuries are all considered non-life-threatening. No word of any injuries to residents.