Two people escape house fire in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are battling a house fire in Springfield Township.

Firefighters responded to a fire call on Omega Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Two people living in the house were able to get out. No one was hurt.

Fire officials say the fire broke through the roof of the house, forcing crews to battle the fire from the outside.

A salt truck was also called to the scene to prevent water from freezing and causing issues for firefighters.

There’s no word on a cause of the fire yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.