Two people escape house fire in Springfield Township

Crews battle a house fire in Springfield Township (Photo: Bear Everett)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are battling a house fire in Springfield Township.

Firefighters responded to a fire call on Omega Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Two people living in the house were able to get out. No one was hurt.

Fire officials say the fire broke through the roof of the house, forcing crews to battle the fire from the outside.

A salt truck was also called to the scene to prevent water from freezing and causing issues for firefighters.

There’s no word on a cause of the fire yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

