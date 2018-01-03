Three garage fires in Dayton neighborhood under investigation

Crews battle garage fires on Drake Ave. near Riverside Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down three garage fires in a Dayton neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call on Drake Avenue, near Riverside Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found two garages on fire and another garage catching on fire.

Fire officials say crews were able to knock down the fires quickly.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials say it appears the fire started in one garage and spread to the other two garages.

One garage was destroyed by fire, and two others were damaged.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

