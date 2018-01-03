Deadly 75-car pileup leaves cars stranded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WDTN) — A massive and deadly pileup on a New York highway leaves dozens of cars stranded.

One person was killed in the pileup on Interstate 90 near Buffalo Tuesday. Officials estimate anywhere from 75 to 100 cars were involved. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and multiple people had to be rescued and pulled from cars.

The massive pileup was the result of more than a dozen different accidents that caused a chain reaction.

Officials say the weather played a major role. Conditions were snowy and temperatures were in the teens. Witnesses say the visibility was poor and the roads were slick at the time. It took crews about eight hours to clear roads.

Officials say it’s not known exactly how many other people were hurt, but most other injuries reported were minor.