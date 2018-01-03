Dog freezes to death at rescue office door

By Published:

DETROIT (WDIV) – Security cameras showed the moment a man dropped a dog off outside Detroit Dog Rescue’s office before it was discovered frozen to death Tuesday morning.

The man was seen walking across the street and dropping off the Pomeranian mix in a cage. The dog’s toenails were overgrown and the animal had fleas that were frozen to its body.

“Every part of this dog was frozen. We are just sending a reminder warning that it’s too cold to leave your dog outside for any length of time,” DDR Executive Director Kristina Rinaldi said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s