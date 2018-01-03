Downtown Dayton development expected to boom in 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown Dayton attracted dozens of new developers last year and that growth is expected to continue throughout the new year.

Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf says the city center will see significant progress in 2018 especially in attracting new businesses, housing and the staple Arcade building.

In 2017, more than 32,000 square feet of space was absorbed by places like Mudlick Taphouse, Puff Apothecary and Lock 27 Brewing.

Gudorf says currently there is only a 2-percent housing vacancy downtown and the demand is expected to climb.

“We’re seeing investors coming into downtown and looking at how we bring more housing and mixed-used projects,” said Gudorf.

The Flats at South Park on Warren St. near Brown St. are already being leased out as construction is underway. Rent for those apartments range from $740 – $1,200.

“We continue to see more housing. Charlie Simms is moving forward with the City View and Monument Walk project. The Water Street development keeps adding more units too,” said Gudorf.

A 115-room hotel is expected to open this year new the Water Street development. The Fairfield Inn is being raised at the northeast corner of Patterson Boulevard and Monument Avenue.

The Troll Pub on Wayne Ave. near the Fifth St. intersection is also slated to open this year.

Gudorf expects to see more office space filled this year as well.

“Taylor Communications isn’t done moving their employees to downtown and CareSource construction is underway,” said Gudorf.

One of the most anticipated projects is the Arcade building. Developers on that project hope to transform the it into an array of restaurants and shops, dozens of apartments and office space for hundreds of jobs.

Gudorf says Arcade developers are shooting to have some of that space ready for use by the end of the year.

“In 2018, we expect to move that forward,” said Gudorf.