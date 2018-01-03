Driver flees scene of interstate crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver fled the scene of a crash on I-75 Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle off the road near the entrance ramp from Needmore Road to I-75 northbound just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When troopers arrived, they found a pickup truck off the right side of the road in a ditch.

OSP says the driver likely lost control, ran into the ditch and hit a fence. The truck and the fence were both damaged in the crash.

When OSP arrived at the scene, the driver of the truck had run away.

No lanes of I-75 northbound were affected due to the crash.

