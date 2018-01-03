Driver flees scene of interstate crash

By Published: Updated:
OSP investigates a crash on I-75 near the Needmore Road exit (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver fled the scene of a crash on I-75 Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle off the road near the entrance ramp from Needmore Road to I-75 northbound just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When troopers arrived, they found a pickup truck off the right side of the road in a ditch.

OSP says the driver likely lost control, ran into the ditch and hit a fence. The truck and the fence were both damaged in the crash.

When OSP arrived at the scene, the driver of the truck had run away.

No lanes of I-75 northbound were affected due to the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s