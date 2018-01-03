Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Attorney General Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike and Fran DeWine have been together since they were kids, and he says no one knows him better than his wife.

“We grew up in Yellow Springs, which is a pretty liberal community. So she says, Mike got his debating skills from debating everybody else in class,” DeWine said.

When he wasn’t at school he had a front row seat to learning the struggles of running a small business first hand.

“We had a small seed business, so we had about 25 employees; so small business was something that I didn’t just hear about, I lived every single day,” DeWine said.

Then on the weekend it was off to church.

“We went to the Catechism with the nuns every Saturday morning. There wasn’t a parochial school there but the nuns were there and I think, you know, caring about your fellow human being, of value for life, the idea that everybody has to give something back and should give something back, I think all of those are things that I was raised with that teaching,” DeWine said.

DeWine took all of those experiences and poured them into a full professional and personal life. he says, he has never stopped learning and his values continue to be shaped today.

“We do have eight kids and you know, you usually think that your view of the world is shaped by your parents, and that’s absolutely true, but I’ve also found that our kids shape how I look at things as well,” DeWine said.

