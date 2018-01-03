Jeopardy contestant loses $3,200 for mispronouncing rap song

WATE Staff Published:

(WATE) – A Jeopardy contestant lost $3,200 in earnings after mispronouncing the title of Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Nick Spicher tried to give the question for the clue, “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton Classic.”

The $1,600 clue was in the “Music & Literature Before & After” category.

Nick’s answer was, “What is Gangster’s Paradise Lost?” It was accepted until one of the stage team members heard the “r” in Nick’s response.

The correct response was, “What is Gangsta’s Paradise Lost?”

Jeopardy says “gangsta” and “gangster” are listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary and have different definitions.

The dictionary says the definition of “gangster” is “a member of a gang of violent criminals.”

The definition of “gangsta” is “A gang member” or “a type of rap music featuring aggressive macho lyrics, often with reference to gang violence.”

“Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning — making his response unacceptable,” said Jeopardy.

After the incorrect response, Nick’s earnings went from $12,000 to $8,800.

