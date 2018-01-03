Judge: School shooting case will not go to juvenile court

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) –The teen accused in a school shooting in Champaign County that injured two students and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity was in court Wednesday.

2 NEWS cameras were in court when Attorney Dennis Lieberman filed a motion to send 17-year-old Ely Serna back to juvenile court but the judge declined it.

In addition, Lieberman said the defense plans to call 35 witnesses for this case.

Serna is accused of shooting two students inside West Liberty-Salem High School in January 2017.

Serna is expected to appear in court February 13 and April 10.

