Kids get in free at Newport Aquarium through February 28

NEWPORT, Kentucky (WLWT) – As the days grow colder across the Cincinnati area, the Newport Aquarium is giving families some relief from the winter blues.

Kids get in free at the aquarium through February 28 as the popular Winter Family Days returns.

According to aquarium officials, one child between the age of 2 and 12 gets in free with each full-priced adult ticket.

Families can enjoy a climate-controlled facility, which is kept at 73 degrees, no matter what the weather is like outside.

There’s also a few new residents at the aquarium this year. Ribbontail stingrays are now in Newport.

The new species will join the 17,000-gallon touch-pool in Stingray Hideaway.