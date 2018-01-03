Local residents impacted by water main break

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Thirty residents were without running water Wednesday morning and then found the roads covered in ice.

Local residents are upset after finding the ice covered roads after seeing the water main break.

A 2 NEWS crew is at the scene of the water main break happened at Arlington Drive and Prugh Avenue.

The city of Xenia said the residents impacted by the water main break should start to have their water back on in the next 15 minutes.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

 

