Man suffers serious injuries after crash on Little York Road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Police say the car lost control and hit a pole on Little York Road near Singing Ridge Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities shut down Little York Road from Singing Ridge Boulevard to N. Dixie Drive to investigate and clean up the crash. The road reopened by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

