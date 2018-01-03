Miami Valley stays frozen Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The frigid temperatures have closed or delayed dozens of schools and businesses across the Miami Valley Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory has been issued until noon for the entire area meaning the cold wind could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect wind chills to range from -10 to -20 degrees.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the teens and clouds will increase. Jamie says there is a chance of snow flurries Wednesday but any accumulation will be light.

Be sure to wear a hat and mittens or gloves if you must be outside.

