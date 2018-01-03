Miami Valley stays frozen Wednesday

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The frigid temperatures have closed or delayed dozens of schools and businesses across the Miami Valley Wednesday.

Check School Closing here

A wind chill advisory has been issued until noon for the entire area meaning the cold wind could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect wind chills to range from -10 to -20 degrees.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the teens and clouds will increase. Jamie says there is a chance of snow flurries Wednesday but any accumulation will be light.

Be sure to wear a hat and mittens or gloves if you must be outside.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s