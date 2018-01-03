Save energy and save money, this winter

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – When it’s cold outside you may be tempted to crank up the heat but saving energy also means saving money.

Duke Energy’s Sally Thelen says the frigid weather can mean higher heating bills for families, but there are a few tips you can keep in mind to lower those costs.

“I think everybody’s natural reaction once it gets super cold, near zero or below, is to crank up your heat but bear in mind whatever you’re using, you’re obviously going to be paying for once your bill comes around,” Thelen said.

Duke Energy’s Sally Thelen says one of the easiest things customers can do to is change the air filter – as a dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder.

And on sunny days, consider leaving the drapes open so the sun’s rays can warm the house.

Your ceiling fans might also come in handy.

“Make sure your ceiling fan is turning in a clockwise because heat rises so that will make sure the warmed air is pressed back down in the room, making you more comfortable,” Thelen said.

She said your water heater is one device in your home which uses a lot of energy – so another tip is to wash your dishes and laundry in cold water.

It’s also a good idea to monitor your energy use – you can contact your utility provider, if you’re unsure how.

“We have digital smart meter technology,” Thelen said. “Customers can go on, look at their usage, see how much energy they’ve used in the previous weeks – make calculated, small-energy decisions about how they want to use it.”

Another good energy-saving tip for any time of the year is to replace your standard light bulbs with CFLs or LEDs which Thelen says emit the same amount of light and are more energy efficient.

