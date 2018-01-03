Schools around the Miami Valley to close Thursday due to weather

By Published:
Snow plows patrol the roads in Trotwood as snow falls.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Schools around the Miami Valley are closing or will be delayed 2 hours due to the inclement weather.

Dayton Public Schools sent out a tweet early Wednesday evening saying they will be closed Thursday, January 4 due to inclement weather and employees will be using Plan “A”.

Dayton Public Schools is just one of the many schools that will be closed Thursday.

Click here to view the list of school closings.

