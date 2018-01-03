Schools around the Miami Valley to close Thursday due to weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools around the Miami Valley are closing or will be delayed 2 hours due to the inclement weather.

Dayton Public Schools sent out a tweet early Wednesday evening saying they will be closed Thursday, January 4 due to inclement weather and employees will be using Plan “A”.

Dayton Public Schools will be closed Thursday, January 4th due to inclement weather. All DPS employees should refer to Plan "A". All athletic events and extracurricular activities are also canceled. — Dayton Schools (@DaytonSchools) January 3, 2018

Dayton Public Schools is just one of the many schools that will be closed Thursday.

Click here to view the list of school closings.

Make sure to download our Storm Team 2 Weather App for all of the latest weather updates and alerts. You can download it for free in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.