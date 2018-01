ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT)— A dog froze to death in Butler County and its owners will face charges, Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday.

The dog was found dead in St. Clair Township, Jones said. The dog was in an outside doghouse with no insulation.

Jones said the dog’s owners, who have not been identified, will be charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

Jones added that the Butler County dog warden provides straw at no additional cost as for animal bedding in outdoor kennels.