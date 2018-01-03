Traffic fatalities down in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic fatalities in Montgomery County have dropped compared to the year before.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also reporting that statewide, traffic deaths during this past holiday season were down, compared to the year before.

“We did see a reduction across the state, and we experienced pretty much the same thing around the Montgomery County area. And that’s indicative overall of 2017, compared to 2016,” said Lt Mark Nichols. “Montgomery County was down overall in traffic fatalities.”

Although year-end total show fatal crashes going up, statewide, Nichols noted fatal crashes in Montgomery County have dropped by 13.

“It’d be nice if we could assign one thing that either we did or the drivers did to keep that fatality number down but ideally at the end of the year, credit goes across the board,” Nichols said.

OSP is also reporting reductions in traffic fatalities over the holiday.

OSP says there were five traffic fatalities during the Christmas holiday weekend – statewide – compared to the 14 deaths that occurred, the year before.

Over this past New Year’s Eve weekend, there were three traffic fatalities. The year before, six people died.

But despite the good news, Nichols says they’d still like to see that number down to zero.

“Traffic fatalities are a very hard pill to swallow, and it almost sounds like a cliche, but one a year is one too many,” he said.

Statewide there were 1,166 traffic fatalities in 1,166 in 2017, compared to 1,133 in 2016.

