14-year-old causes multiple car crashes in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 14-year-old is arrested and faces multiple charges after causing a multi-vehicle crash in Franklin.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says police, fire, and EMS responded to a crash on East Second Street at Millard Drive Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Officials discovered a 14-year-old driver was driving a Toyota Camry and struck a work van traveling the same direction. The juvenile’s car then struck another vehicle, seriously injuring the female driver.

Four people total received medical treatment for crash-related injuries.

The 14-year-old is facing charges of Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, No Operator’s License, and Vehicular Assault. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says other charges are possible.

The case remains under investigation.