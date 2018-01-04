Animal shelters receiving more calls due to cold weather

By Published:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With the frigid temperatures, officials at local animal shelters say they’re getting more calls about pets being left outside in the cold.

At the Miami County Animal Shelter, officials typically get more calls from concerned neighbors during both extremely hot and cold temperatures, according to director Marcia Doncaster.

The shelter has responded to eight calls since New Year’s Day, with five of those reports being declared animal neglect or cruelty, Doncaster said. Those incidents have included dogs being left outside with no food, water and/or proper shelter, she added.

All of those pet owners became compliant with the law within 24 hours, Doncaster said.

If you’re concerned about a pet left outside, Doncaster suggests calling your local animal shelter.

“If you know the dog has been out, and you know that there is not proper shelter or food or water, please give us a call,” Doncaster said. “We will definitely go out and check it out.”

It’s best to bring your pets inside your home in these frigid temperatures, or at least keeping them in your garage, Doncaster said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s