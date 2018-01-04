Animal shelters receiving more calls due to cold weather

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With the frigid temperatures, officials at local animal shelters say they’re getting more calls about pets being left outside in the cold.

At the Miami County Animal Shelter, officials typically get more calls from concerned neighbors during both extremely hot and cold temperatures, according to director Marcia Doncaster.

The shelter has responded to eight calls since New Year’s Day, with five of those reports being declared animal neglect or cruelty, Doncaster said. Those incidents have included dogs being left outside with no food, water and/or proper shelter, she added.

All of those pet owners became compliant with the law within 24 hours, Doncaster said.

If you’re concerned about a pet left outside, Doncaster suggests calling your local animal shelter.

“If you know the dog has been out, and you know that there is not proper shelter or food or water, please give us a call,” Doncaster said. “We will definitely go out and check it out.”

It’s best to bring your pets inside your home in these frigid temperatures, or at least keeping them in your garage, Doncaster said.