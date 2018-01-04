Bill calls for mandatory jail or rehab for drug offenders

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A new House bill would require mandatory jail time or rehabilitation for drug users who violate their probation. Local representative Niraj Antani introduced the bill. He said it’s all about saving lives.

Antani explained: by requiring jail time or rehab for drug users who violate their probation with a failed drug test, you’d be removing them from an environment where drugs are easily accessible.

“To save your own life,” Anrani asserted. “Because if let you go back out into a drug infested environment, you may overdose.”

Antani said the bill was inspired by Scottie Childers who died of an overdose, last year. He said Childers failed a drug test while on probation but was not arrested.

“His probabtion officer chose to let him go home instead of violating him and sending him to jail where he would have been safe,” Antani said.

However, executive director of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug addiction, and Mental Health Services, Helen Jones-Kelley said there are better ways to help those struggling with addiction.

“I certainly understand wanting to save out loved ones and feeling that at least if we can contain them for a period of time, we can keep them alive,” she said.

Jones-Kelley said some jails are already struggling with overcrowding, and rehabilitation works best when the person makes their own decision that they’re ready for treatment.

In fact, she said, you could be taking a bed away from someone who’s trying to seek help.

“I would say it’s certainly one option for dealing with people who tend to relapse, but it’s probably not the best option,” Jones-Kelley said. “Sending them back to jail is not a deterrent, that’s already been proven.”

