Dayton Mayor, DPS leaders form school facilities task force

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Leaders from Dayton Public Schools and the City of Dayton held a joint news conference Thursday morning to announce the formation of a task force to study school facilities.

The task force will look at the problem of school facilities and provide recommendations to the DPS Board on April 1.

During Thursday’s news conference the community was invited to provide ideas as well. DPS created an email address for anyone to send their thoughts to the committee. You can send your ideas by sending an email to yourideas@dps.k12.oh.us.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told 2 NEWS she is excited to find ways the school district and the city can better utilize facilities where school and city services intersect.

In December, the school district announced the possible closing of a number of schools.

DPS leaders cited decreased enrollment as a reason for possible closures. The interim superintendent said nine schools were at less than half capacity.

The board tabled that discussion in December, saying several meetings would be scheduled so the public could give input.

