Dayton woman killed in Miami County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A collision in Miami County killed a Dayton woman, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Thursday for a crash which happened in the area of Route 201 and Singer Road.

A head-on collision killed one driver. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Duffy, of Dayton, per officials at the scene.

The other driver, who has not been identified, suffered crash-related injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.