DPS superintendent on ‘vacant’ and ‘underused’ buildings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Asserting that many school buildings are unoccupied, acting Dayton Public Schools superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says a new task force will provide recommendations to the board about what to do with them.

DPS has appointed a new task force focused on school facilities. The announcement comes after DPS said some schools could close because of low enrollment.

“It’s still a problem with our enrollment numbers,” acting DPS superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said.

“So we are looking at a two pronged process, bringing students back to DPS but at the time making sure we are right-sizing our buildings because we do have some vacant buildings, we do have some underused buildings, and we do have some currently occupied buildings that are under-enrolled.”

DPS had said nine schools were at less than half capacity.

Something Dayton mayor Nan Whaley suggested needs to be addressed.

“The Dayton Board of Education has a lot of under-utilized buildings – both that have students and some that don’t have any students at all,” Whaley said.

“So we’re listening to this list of community leaders to come together to make recommendations so the board of education can move forward to spend spend out tax dollars effectively and making sure that we have high quality education in the city of Dayton.”

Whaley said the task force will allow the district and the city to determine how best to use its facilities.

“We’re a diverse city and I think to make sure we get all ideas and think of all different types of opportunities for these buildings is really important,” Whalye said. “So that’s why we wanted to make sure we had a broad base of the community on the task force.”

