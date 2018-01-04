“El Chapo Junior” sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and a firearm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The local man who lived-streamed a standoff with police is now facing jail time.

A judge sentenced 29-year-old Daniel Jones to 144 months in prison for possessing fentanyl and a firearm.

Jones was arrested in March of 2016 following an hours-long standoff in Harrison Township. According to court documents, during the standoff, he told authorities he was “the biggest drug dealer in Dayton.”

Officers said they noticed smoke coming from the apartment and found out Jones was live streaming what he was doing in his apartment on Facebook.

Jones stated “No evidence on me buddy” after recording the active fire in the shower. He also flashed bundles of cash and referred to himself as “El Chapo Jr.” during the video.

Jones was arrested and officials recovered the firearm, burnt fentanyl, found $3,000 in cash on Jones and then found more than $100,000 cash in the apartment.

