Longtime Dayton-area radio personality John “Bucks” Braun dies

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – John “Bucks” Braun, Longtime Dayton-area radio personality, passed away unexpected Thursday, January 4.

Braun was a broadcaster in the Dayton market for nearly 30 years and hosted radio morning shows in Ohio, Florida, Mississippi, Arizona and Kentucky before joining WONE in Dayton in 1989.

Braun hosted the morning show at Classic Country Radio, a network of five southwest Ohio radio station in Xenia.

Braun was inducted in to the Dayton Area Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2011 and was also a community service leader who worked diligently on behalf of Shriners Hospitals for Children, Angel Flights, and numerous Veterans organizations.

Mr. Braun is survived by his wife Joy House Braun and her children and grandchildren, son Sam Braun (Nan Whaley), daughter Sarah Braun (Jason Hesley), granddaughter Athena Braun Hesley, and sister Barbara Hinson (Danny Hinson).

A public visitation will be held Sunday, January 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Dayton VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services (135), 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.