Man arrested after leading authorities on chase through Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after authorities say he led them on a chase Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man fled from a traffic stop, leading multiple law enforcement agencies to the west side of Dayton.

The chase ended around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near N. Gettysburg Ave. and W. Third St. after the suspect’s car ran over stop sticks placed in the road by Dayton Police officers.

Authorities took the driver into custody.

OSP says the passenger in the car was not facing charges.

Authorities found cocaine, gun ammunition and open containers of alcohol in the car. OSP says the driver would be charged with failure to comply and OVI. The driver was also expected to face drug charges.

OSP says the driver refused to speak with investigators.

No one was hurt during the chase.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.