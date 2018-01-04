Man freezes to death while hiding from police, report says

Mark Henderson (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)

MILWAUKEE (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man froze to death after he ran from the scene of a car crash, officials said.

Mark Henderson was involved in a collision around 2:15 Saturday morning. Police said Henderson ran from the scene and officers could not immediately locate him.

His body was found Sunday at 4:00 pm between a fence and a shed.

Henderson’s body was frozen solid when it was found, according to the medical examiner.

The temperature reached -4 degrees that Saturday night in Milwaukee with a high of 12 degrees on Sunday.

Henderson was on parole after pleading guilty in a 2012 fatal hit-and-run.

