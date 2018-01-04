Miami County juvenile in custody after weapon discharges near school

MILTON-UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile is in custody and faces possible charges after a weapon discharged near a Miami County school.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of an incident which happened in the early morning hour Thursday. A spokesperson said the juvenile discharged a weapon in the area of Milton-Union High School approximately three hours before the start of class.

Officials say there are no reported injuries in relation to this incident as of now. They did not identify the weapon used or confirm the number of shots.

The juvenile remains in custody, and the sheriff’s office says the prosecutor’s office is looking into possible charges.

This is a developing story. Check back later for the latest information.