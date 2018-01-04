Miami County juvenile in custody after weapon discharges near school

By Published:

MILTON-UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile is in custody and faces possible charges after a weapon discharged near a Miami County school.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of an incident which happened in the early morning hour Thursday. A spokesperson said the juvenile discharged a weapon in the area of Milton-Union High School approximately three hours before the start of class.

Officials say there are no reported injuries in relation to this incident as of now. They did not identify the weapon used or confirm the number of shots.

The juvenile remains in custody, and the sheriff’s office says the prosecutor’s office is looking into possible charges.

This is a developing story. Check back later for the latest information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s