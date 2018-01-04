Riverside Police looking for robbery suspect

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store Wednesday.

The robbery happened in the 5420 block of Burkhardt Road Tuesday where the suspect when into the Family Dollar store for about two minutes after asking an employee for money and cigarettes.

Police are looking for the suspect who is described as a male wearing a black jacket with a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, a black mask covering his face, blue jeans, tennis shoes and wore a pink knitted glove on his left hand and a blue and white yellow stripped knitted glove on his right hand.

According to the police report, the suspect had a gun and when he left the employee went into a closet until police arrived.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are encouraged to call the Riverside Police Department at (937) 233-1801.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.