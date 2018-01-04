Several flights canceled at Dayton International Airport ahead of winter storm

By Published:
dayton-airport
Dayton International Airport (WDTN Photo/Maytal Levi)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A handful of flights into and out of Dayton International Airport have been canceled ahead of an expected winter storm in the northeast.

Four departing flights and five flights scheduled to land at the airport have been canceled.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been canceled with a massive winter storm bearing down on the northeast.

That storm already dropped snow and ice in the southeast, giving some cities their first real taste of winter in decades.

17 deaths have already been linked to this storm system.

To see flights affected at Dayton International Airport, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s