Several flights canceled at Dayton International Airport ahead of winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A handful of flights into and out of Dayton International Airport have been canceled ahead of an expected winter storm in the northeast.

Four departing flights and five flights scheduled to land at the airport have been canceled.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been canceled with a massive winter storm bearing down on the northeast.

That storm already dropped snow and ice in the southeast, giving some cities their first real taste of winter in decades.

17 deaths have already been linked to this storm system.

To see flights affected at Dayton International Airport, click here.

