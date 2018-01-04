Suspect demands money in handwritten note

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Dispatch

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) –  Springfield Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect after demanding money in a handwritten note Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Tuttle Road when the suspect walked into the bank and asked an employee about a new bank account.

According to the bank employee, the suspect handed him a green folder with a handwritten note inside that said “No alarm will shoot everybody give me the money now”.

After the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect ran away.

If you have any information about this bank robbery, you are encouraged to call Springfield Police.

