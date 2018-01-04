Texas man wanted in death & abduction investigation caught in Colorado

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WDTN) — A Texas man wanted in a suspicious death and abduction investigation has been caught, and the two young missing girls have been found safe.

Police say they found 44-year-old Terry Miles more than 700 miles away in Colorado.

According to officials they followed a tip, pulled him over, and took him into custody without incident after a chase.

The search for Miles started Sunday when police made a welfare check at his home in Round Rock,Texas and found his roommate, Tonya Bates dead inside. The woman’s two daughters, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith, later went missing and were believed to be in danger.

Police say they were both with Miles when he was caught.

“The girls were located inside the vehicle. They both were unharmed and safe at that time. The girls will be transported to the hospital and checked medically,” said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

Officials say the girls were going to be reunited with family. Miles is being questioned by detectives.