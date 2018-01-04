Trump tries to stop book’s publication

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Fairhope Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is demanding the author and publisher of a new book about him immediately halt its release.

Trump attorney Charles Harder sent a cease-and-desist letter dated Thursday to Michael Wolff, author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The same letter was also sent to Steve Rubin, president and publisher of Henry Holt and Co. It demands a halt to publication of the book or of excerpts.

Wolff’s book is set for release on Jan. 9. It paints a derogatory portrait of Trump.

Harder also demands that Wolff and Rubin issue a “full and complete” retraction and apology to Trump.

The attorney also asks that Wolff and Rubin immediately forward electronic and hard copies of the book to his office in California.

