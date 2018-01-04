UD women break records in 116 – 58 romp over Rhode Island

DAYTON – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team played their first home Atlantic 10 game of the season with a 116-58 win at UD Arena on Thursday evening against the University of Rhode Island. The 116 points breaks a program record.

The Flyers (9-4, 2-0 A-10) kicked off 2018 with a very convincing win against the Rhode Island Rams (2-13, 0-2 A-10), who lost their fifth game in a row.

GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Quarter: Dayton 30, Rhode Island 18

·  Dayton opened the game on a 10-6 run.
·  Rams’ freshman guard Abby Streeter hit back-to-back three pointers within the first three minutes of play.
·  Junior Lauren Cannatelli contributed six of the Flyers’ 12 points, when they were up 12-8.·             The Rams cut it to a one-point game (14-13 at the 3:47 mark), but the Flyers responded with a 9-0 run.
· The Flyers shot 100 percent from the free throw line (3-of-3).
· Redshirt senior Alex Harris had a solid quarter with six points, and led Dayton with six rebounds.
· The Flyers shot 83 percent (5-of-6) from behind the arc, while the Rams shot 50 percent (3-of-6).
·  Each of the five starters contributed at least two points to the Dayton offense in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 64, Rhode Island 29

·  Neither team scored within the first two minutes of the quarter.
· Harris broke the scoring drought with a three-point play after being fouled on a shot inside the paint with 7:50 remaining in the quarter.
·  Sophomore Jayla Scaife tied her career-high in assists with four, just under three minutes into the quarter.
· The Flyers went on an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter.
· Cannatelli hit back-to-back threes bringing the score to 47-21 with 4:06 to play in the half.
· Two minutes later, Scaife hit her own set of back-to-back three-pointers to put the Flyers up 55-27.
· The Flyers shot 67 percent in the first 20 minutes while the Rams shot 34 percent.
· The Rams played 12 of their players, while the Flyers only used seven.
· The Flyers scored 64 points this half—the most points the Flyers have in a half this season.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 95, Rhode Island 47

·  Dayton opened up the half on a 9-0 run.
· Cannatelli hit her seventh three of the half, tying her career-high record for threes.
· Harris tied her season-high for rebounds with 12 by the 4:43 minute mark.
· Each of the Flyer players who tallied game minutes, contributed at least four points.
· The Rams only scored 18 points this quarter, to Dayton’s 31.
· Both Cannatelli and Scaife surpassed their career-highs in points during the quarter.

4th Quarter: Dayton 116, Rhode Island 58

· Scaife scored her seventh three-pointer of the night, putting her at second place all-time at UD for most three-pointers scored in a game (behind Cannatelli’s 10).
· Dayton did not commit their first foul of the quarter until the 6:21 mark.
·  The Flyers beat the school record for most points scored in a game with 113 at the 2:06 mark from a jumper by sophomore Christine Szabo.
· The Rams scored 11 points to Dayton’s 21 in the final quarter.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
116- The Dayton team beat the school record for points scored in a game, with 116. The previous best was 112 points set in 2014 and 1978.

30 – Dayton scored 30 points in the first quarter—the most points scored in a quarter this season.

6- Jayla Scaife set a new career-high in assists with six.

64 – Dayton more than doubled its first quarter point total, and reached its highest scoring half total with 64.

35- Scaife also surpassed her career-high in points with 35, which is tied for eighth-best all-time at UD.

34- Cannatelli also surpassed her career-high in points with 34.

10- Cannatelli beat her personal record for threes with 10 and also beat her own school-record for three-pointers made.

19- The Flyers, collectively beat the school-record for most threes in a game, with 19.

4 – Four Flyers scored in double figures, Layfield (13), Cannatelli (34), Harris (19), and Scaife (35).

43 – 32 – The Flyers had a 43-32 rebounding advantage.
56% – Dayton shot 56 percent from the field and held Rhode Island to 38 percent.
17 to 8 – The Flyers only had 8 turnovers and forced 17 from the Rams.

KEY STAT
3 of 5 – three of the Flyers five starters—Scaife and Cannatelli surpassed their career-high in points and Harris tied her career-high in scoring,.

UP NEXT

The Flyers will return to Philadelphia next Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest at Saint Joseph’s in Atlantic 10 action.

