US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

In this June 28, 2017, photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. If you smoked pot and want to go to war, it’s not a big deal anymore. As more states eliminate penalties for marijuana use, the U.S. Army is granting hundreds of waivers to enlist people who consumed in their youth _ as long as they realize they can’t do so again in the military. (AP Photo/John Locher, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator from Colorado is reacting angrily to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plans to change the federal policy affecting states that have legalized marijuana.

Cory Gardner says in a tweet that the Justice Department “has trampled on the will of the voters” in Colorado and other states.

The AP reported Thursday that Sessions will rescind an Obama-era policy that generally barred federal law enforcement officials from interfering marijuana sales in states where pot is legal.

Gardner said this would contradict what Sessions had told him before the attorney general was confirmed.

He said he was prepared “to take all steps necessary,” including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees, “until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.”

The move will leave it to U.S. attorneys where pot is legal to decide whether to aggressively enforce federal marijuana law. The move likely will add to confusion about whether it’s OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where it’s legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it.

The decision comes days after California began selling recreational marijuana.

Sessions compares marijuana to heroin and blames it for spikes in violence.

