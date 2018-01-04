Versailles fourth graders learning CPR

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Elementary school students in Versailles are getting a hands-on lesson in saving lives.

For the first time, all 100 fourth graders at Versailles Elementary School have been learning how to perform hands-only CPR, which involves only chest compressions. It’s a requirement for the school district to earn Heart Safe School Accreditation from the Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes (SADS) Foundation.

“It’s a long workout.” said fourth grader Hailey.

“You have to take the heel of your hand and push near his chest and heart area,” explained Zachary, another fourth grader.

The students have also learned how to use an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

School nurse Tracy Cordonnier, who runs the training for students, said it’s possible a nine-year-old could save someone’s life.

Eighth graders in Versailles learn all of the steps, and tenth graders become CPR-certified, she said.

“By giving actual chest compressions, it pumps that oxygenated blood throughout the body,” Cordonnier said. “So even if you’re not providing the breath, which provides the oxygen, that oxygen is still rich in the blood initially when the person passes out.”

According to the SADS Foundation, the accreditation is meant to help raise awareness in schools about cardiac emergencies.

Fourth graders we spoke with said they’re having fun learning a skill they hope other kids their age learn.

“If you’re somewhere and someone passes out, you might need to help them,” Hailey said.

Going forward, Cordonnier said she plans to teach hands-only CPR to fourth graders every year in Versailles.

Cordonnier said she is hoping to apply for the Heart Safe School Accreditation by the end of the school year.