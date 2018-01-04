WDTN’s Food for Friends campaign donated more than 42,000 pounds of food

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re now seeing from where some of the donations from WDTN’s Food for Friends drive is going. Those in the Miami Valley helped collect more than 42,000 pounds of food for The Foodbank by dropping off items at Kroger stores. The Foodbank then sorts those donations to pass out to their members. One of those members is The First Heavy Metal Church of Christ. They host a food pantry every week that about 125 families come to.

“It’s a very humbling experience. I never realized how many people were in need until I started donating and volunteering my time to come here,” church member Janice Smithhart said.

WDTN, Rush Logistics, DP & L and The Foodbank all helped make the drive possible.

