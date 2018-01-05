AAA responds to thousands of drivers in winter weather

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – In the bitter cold temperatures, AAA has continued helping drivers across the Miami Valley.

Since midnight Friday, AAA’s crews have responded to more than 400 drivers in the greater Dayton area.

With the cold, winter weather this time of year, officials with AAA suggest keeping extra clothes and blankets in your car in case you get stranded.

Since the start of the cold snap this season right after Christmas, AAA has gotten more than 5,000 service calls from across the Miami Valley, according to offficials. What they’re seeing the most – calls for tire changes and dead batteries.

According to experts, the bitter cold can wreak havoc on car batteries. If your battery is at least three years old, AAA suggests getting it replaced. Crews are also responding to many calls for people locking themselves out of their cars while warming them up.

“We ask that the members be patient with us,” said Shawn Cobble, fleet supervisor for AAA Miami Valley. “We’re working very hard to get to everybody as fast as we can, and we’re not going to leave anybody stranded out there any longer than we have to.”

Cobble suggests keeping your cell phone charged in case you need to call for help.

