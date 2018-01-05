Brigid’s Path welcomes first baby boy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Addiction touches all walks of life. Perhaps none take it as hard as newborns do.

Brigid’s Path is a first of its kind facility in Ohio and their first patient is already making history.

Newborns will come to Brigid’s Path from an area NICU.

As soon as they come through the door, it’s all about making the baby happy.

“They are definitely the star. They get a lot of attention. One on one,” said Shelly Decker, an RN at Brigid’s Path.

It’s the kind of care and attention that addicted newborns struggling with Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) don’t always get in the hospital.

Brigid’s Path says the ultimate goal is to cure newborns with a personal touch.

“We want to provide the baby with as much treatment that is not using medication. That’s our goal here at Brigid’s Path,” said Decker.

Kim Kleinhans the Director of Family Advocacy says parents, caregivers and fosters will develop parenting skills as their baby recovers from addiction.

“The nurses will work very closely with the caregiver on safe sleep, bathing, feeding and special needs. Like trying something if baby is being fussy,” said Kleinhans.

For nurses like, Decker, seeing their first patient made the wait worthwhile.

“When we heard about Brigid’s Path, we all just knew that this was where we were going to be,” said Decker.

The folks at Brigid’s Path say this treatment opportunity wouldn’t be possible with the support of the community.

“When we strengthen the families, we strengthen our community. This really is a community effort. The community will benefit from this,” said Kleinhans.

Brigid’s Path is privately funded and was made possible by grants and donations.

The facility can take care of 24 newborns when they are able to operate at full capacity.

Visit their website to donate.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.