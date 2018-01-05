Crash shuts down busy interstate ramp in Springfield

OSP investigates a crash on I-70 near U.S. 68 in Springfield (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says slick roads may be to blame for a crash on a busy stretch of interstate in Springfield.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash near the I-70, U.S. 68 interchange around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

When troopers arrived, they found a pickup truck spun out, with one of its back wheels hanging over the guardrail from I-70 to U.S. 68.

OSP says it appears the pickup truck lost control on slick roads while merging from U.S. 68 to I-70.

A semi was also involved in the crash, although troopers say it doesn’t appear the semi caused the crash.

OSP shut down the ramp for U.S. 68 southbound to I-70 eastbound to allow tow trucks to remove the pickup truck.

No one was hurt in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

