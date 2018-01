DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews quickly put out a fire in an apartment on the 10th floor Friday night.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue at Lakewoods apartment building on reports of smoke coming from a lightbulb on the 11th floor at around 9:15 p.m.

When they investigated, they found a fire in an apartment on the 10th floor and quickly extinguished it.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that no one was hurt.