Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mary Taylor grew up near Akron, Ohio and says she learned her values from her parents and grandparents, but it was her father who she talks about most.

He spent time as a bricklayer, and then sold insurance, and through it taught his daughter life lessons.

“He taught me that you’ve got to be tough, and you’ve got to be willing to fight, and you’ve got to be willing to work hard,” Taylor said.

There is one thing they differ greatly on, she’s a republican and he was a life-long democrat.

“I always do Sunday dinner with my family and when my father would come over for dinner he literally would sit in the kitchen and look for a way to upset me, to talk about republican and democrat politics. But it was fun.”

Taylor’s dad is gone now, but she says his legacy will indeed live on through her.

“My dad worked hard every single day and he instilled in me the values that I believe are Ohio; they are Ohio values, they’re not republican or democrat values, but i think they are Ohio values,” Taylor said.