Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mary Taylor grew up near Akron, Ohio and says she learned her values from her parents and grandparents, but it was her father who she talks about most.

He spent time as a bricklayer, and then sold insurance, and through it taught his daughter life lessons.

“He taught me that you’ve got to be tough, and you’ve got to be willing to fight, and you’ve got to be willing to work hard,” Taylor said.

There is one thing they differ greatly on, she’s a republican and he was a life-long democrat.

“I always do Sunday dinner with my family and when my father would come over for dinner he literally would sit in the kitchen and look for a way to upset me, to talk about republican and democrat politics. But it was fun.”

Taylor’s dad is gone now, but she says his legacy will indeed live on through her.

“My dad worked hard every single day and he instilled in me the values that I believe are Ohio; they are Ohio values, they’re not republican or democrat values, but i think they are Ohio values,” Taylor said.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s