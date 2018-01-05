Indiana lawmakers consider bill to push school start to Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana lawmakers will consider a bill this session that is designed to re-introduce three-month summers for Indiana school children.

State Sen. Dennis Kruse, a Republican from Auburn, has introduced a bill along with two other colleagues that would, if passed, prohibit Indiana public schools and accredited nonpublic schools from beginning student instructional days for the school year before the last Monday in August. Senate Bill 7, authored by Kruse, Sen. Jean Leising of Oldenburg and Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis and co-authored by Sen. Aaron Freeman of Indianapolis, would require schools to adjust their calendars beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

The bill was introduced to the state Senate this week.

Kruse, who chairs the Education and Career Development committee, told NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that he joined to introduce the bill to bring back longer summers for students.

Kruse explained that Indiana schools did not begin student instruction until after Labor Day up until the 1990s, when Indiana schools began ISTEP testing in the fall and educators asked for additional school days to prepare students for the test.

When schools moved ISTEP testing to the spring years later, Kruse said schools never changed their calendars back. Instead, many schools have moved to balanced or modified calendars that give students extended breaks in the fall, over Christmas and New Year’s, and the spring and squeeze the summer vacation to two months.

Kruse said Indiana students should have 3-month summers for a variety of reasons.

First, Kruse said August is a popular “vacation month,” where families travel for get-aways before the school year begins. With the growing popularity of more-balanced school calendars, the month has been taken away, he said.

“What’s happened is, we’ve lost of summer vacation month,” said Kruse. “So being outside, recreational activities, boating, fishing, camping, just outside activities were taking away with the month of August, which is one of the best times to do those things. It’s interfering with the outside activities.”

Kruse also said with less of a summer vacation, teenagers have less time to hold down a part-time job. That impacts local employers who depend on those workers, but also the life lessons young people receive on-the-job, Kruse said.

“I think it’s good for students to have work activity in the summer,” said Kruse. “If you only have six or seven weeks, a lot of employers think it’s not worth the effort to train you. Students are actually losing work-learning experience, which I think is showing up in a lot of our students as they go to college or into the workforce – they don’t hardly know how to get to work on time or how to get along with people or how to take orders from a boss.

“There’s just a lot of life lessons there that students aren’t getting because they’re not having a full three-month summer job.”