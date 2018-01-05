Local nonprofits benefit from local grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CareSource Foundation announced more than $500,000 in grants to organizations across Ohio Friday.

In a written release, the foundation said to help nonprofit organizations jump start 2018, the CareSource Foundation has awarded $534,000 in grants to 74 organizations throughout Ohio, including 16 in the Dayton area.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded over 1,200 grants and invested nearly $15 million into nonprofit organizations to strengthen families and support communities throughout Ohio.

The CareSource Foundation says it provides grants to nonprofits working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.

“Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said Cathy Ponitz, Vice President, CareSource Foundation. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues. Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”

CareSource Foundation Grants Highlights

House of Bread (Dayton) works to prevent hunger and serve as a bridge to community resources for people in poverty in the Miami Valley. The organization serves a nutritious lunchtime meal to anyone in need 365 days a year. The CareSource Foundation grant of $50,000 will support the creation of a private, dedicated dining space for families with children.

Near Northside Emergency Material Assistance Program (NNEMAP) (Columbus) is a large, full choice food pantry that served more than 12,000 Franklin County families in 2016. The CareSource Foundation grant of $12,000 will provide operational support for NNEMAP’s food and supply costs as the nonprofit expands to serve 25% more clients.

Merrick House (Cleveland) is a neighborhood center serving nearly 1,200 of Cleveland’s lower-income west side residents with prenatal services, early childhood education, youth development and adult learning opportunities. The CareSource Foundation grant of $7,000 will support the organization’s Mom’s First program to support at-risk pregnant women and ensure positive birth outcomes.

Lighthouse Youth Services (Cincinnati) is an organization working to combat youth homelessness by providing comprehensive youth and family services. The CareSource Grant of $7,500 will support expanded mental health, transitional housing and life services for young adults.

Dayton / Springfield – $177,000

Abigail Journey

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality

American Red Cross

Bogg Ministries, Inc.

Brunner Literacy Center

Caring Kitchen, Inc.

Christ Child Society of Dayton

Crayons to Classrooms

Friends of the Castle

Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley

House of Bread

New Creation Counseling Center

Reach Out Montgomery County

Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center

Victory Project

Wesley Community Center, Inc.

Cincinnati / Hamilton – $75,500

Central Clinic Behavioral Health

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Cincinnati Union Bethel

Community Action Organization of Scioto Co.

Episcopal Retirement Homes

Family Resource Center

Hearing, Speech and Deaf Center of Greater Cincinnati

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners

Lighthouse Youth Services

Open Door Food Pantry

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio

ProKids

Shelterhouse

Cleveland / Akron / Youngstown – $148,000

Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Boys and Girls Club of Western Reserve

Catholic Charities Corporation/St. Philip Neri Family Center

Cogswell Hall

Community Support Services

Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People

Family Promise of Greater Cleveland

Inspiring Minds

Joseph’s Home

Josiah’s House

LifeAct

Logan County Family & Children First Council

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

Merrick House

Ohio Valley Health Center

Reaching Above Hopelessness and Brokenness

RePlay for Kids

Richland Crisis Pregnancy Services

Spanish American Committee

Values in Action Foundation: dba Project Love

Victim Assistance Program

Youth Challenge

YWCA Youngstown

Columbus / Chillicothe / Delaware / Muskingum – $113,500

Building Responsibility, Equality and Dignity (B.R.E.A.D)

Capital Park Family Health Center: dba Heart of Ohio Family Health

Central Ohio Youth for Christ

Charitable Pharmacy of Ohio

Community Computer Alliance

Community Kitchen

Eastside Community Ministry

Faith Mission

Homeless Families Foundation

Homeport

Homes on the Hill Community Development Corporation

LifeCare Alliance

NNEMAP

Ohio Healthy Homes Network

Ohio Hispanic Coalition

Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice

Together We Grow, Inc.

Westland Ecumenical Food Pantry

Toledo – $20,000

Dental Center of Northwest Ohio

Food for Thought Toledo

YWCA of Northwest Ohio

