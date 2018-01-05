Local nonprofits benefit from local grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CareSource Foundation announced more than $500,000 in grants to organizations across Ohio Friday.
In a written release, the foundation said to help nonprofit organizations jump start 2018, the CareSource Foundation has awarded $534,000 in grants to 74 organizations throughout Ohio, including 16 in the Dayton area.
Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded over 1,200 grants and invested nearly $15 million into nonprofit organizations to strengthen families and support communities throughout Ohio.
The CareSource Foundation says it provides grants to nonprofits working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.
“Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said Cathy Ponitz, Vice President, CareSource Foundation. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues. Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”
CareSource Foundation Grants Highlights
House of Bread (Dayton) works to prevent hunger and serve as a bridge to community resources for people in poverty in the Miami Valley. The organization serves a nutritious lunchtime meal to anyone in need 365 days a year. The CareSource Foundation grant of $50,000 will support the creation of a private, dedicated dining space for families with children.
Near Northside Emergency Material Assistance Program (NNEMAP) (Columbus) is a large, full choice food pantry that served more than 12,000 Franklin County families in 2016. The CareSource Foundation grant of $12,000 will provide operational support for NNEMAP’s food and supply costs as the nonprofit expands to serve 25% more clients.
Merrick House (Cleveland) is a neighborhood center serving nearly 1,200 of Cleveland’s lower-income west side residents with prenatal services, early childhood education, youth development and adult learning opportunities. The CareSource Foundation grant of $7,000 will support the organization’s Mom’s First program to support at-risk pregnant women and ensure positive birth outcomes.
Lighthouse Youth Services (Cincinnati) is an organization working to combat youth homelessness by providing comprehensive youth and family services. The CareSource Grant of $7,500 will support expanded mental health, transitional housing and life services for young adults.
Dayton / Springfield – $177,000
- Abigail Journey
- Advocates for Basic Legal Equality
- American Red Cross
- Bogg Ministries, Inc.
- Brunner Literacy Center
- Caring Kitchen, Inc.
- Christ Child Society of Dayton
- Crayons to Classrooms
- Friends of the Castle
- Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley
- House of Bread
- New Creation Counseling Center
- Reach Out Montgomery County
- Rocking Horse Children’s Health Center
- Victory Project
- Wesley Community Center, Inc.
Cincinnati / Hamilton – $75,500
- Central Clinic Behavioral Health
- Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
- Cincinnati Union Bethel
- Community Action Organization of Scioto Co.
- Episcopal Retirement Homes
- Family Resource Center
- Hearing, Speech and Deaf Center of Greater Cincinnati
- Junior Achievement of OKI Partners
- Lighthouse Youth Services
- Open Door Food Pantry
- Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio
- ProKids
- Shelterhouse
Cleveland / Akron / Youngstown – $148,000
- Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio
- Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
- Boys and Girls Club of Western Reserve
- Catholic Charities Corporation/St. Philip Neri Family Center
- Cogswell Hall
- Community Support Services
- Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People
- Family Promise of Greater Cleveland
- Inspiring Minds
- Joseph’s Home
- Josiah’s House
- LifeAct
- Logan County Family & Children First Council
- Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry
- Merrick House
- Ohio Valley Health Center
- Reaching Above Hopelessness and Brokenness
- RePlay for Kids
- Richland Crisis Pregnancy Services
- Spanish American Committee
- Values in Action Foundation: dba Project Love
- Victim Assistance Program
- Youth Challenge
- YWCA Youngstown
Columbus / Chillicothe / Delaware / Muskingum – $113,500
- Building Responsibility, Equality and Dignity (B.R.E.A.D)
- Capital Park Family Health Center: dba Heart of Ohio Family Health
- Central Ohio Youth for Christ
- Charitable Pharmacy of Ohio
- Community Computer Alliance
- Community Kitchen
- Eastside Community Ministry
- Faith Mission
- Homeless Families Foundation
- Homeport
- Homes on the Hill Community Development Corporation
- LifeCare Alliance
- NNEMAP
- Ohio Healthy Homes Network
- Ohio Hispanic Coalition
- Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice
- Together We Grow, Inc.
- Westland Ecumenical Food Pantry
Toledo – $20,000
- Dental Center of Northwest Ohio
- Food for Thought Toledo
- YWCA of Northwest Ohio
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.