Man hit by car on Dayton street

Police investigate a pedestrian strike on Rugby Road in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a car in Dayton early Friday morning.

A man was hit by a car on Rugby Road in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

Police say the man was walking in the in the middle of the 2000 block of Rugby Road, near W. Fairview Ave.  around 5 a.m. Friday when he was hit by the car.

The man was taken to a hospital. Authorities didn’t release his condition.

The driver and passenger of the car ran away from the scene. Police say the car may have also hit a tree during the crash.

Officers say they found an open alcohol container in the car. Authorities say it’s too early to determine if OVI was a factor in the crash.

Rugby Road was shut down from W. Fairview Ave. to W. Norman Ave. as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash. That road has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

