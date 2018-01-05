Manhunt underway in Greene County

Charles Dameron. Photo courtesy of the Xenia Police Department.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) –  Xenia Police are asking for help as a manhunt is underway.

Dispatch confirmed they’re searching for 33-year-old Charles Dameron. He has a felony warrant for his arrest and is also wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting in Riverside early Friday morning.

Officials say Dameron fled by vehicle after an initial attempt to stop him. At this hour, he remains at-large. Dameron is considered armed, dangerous, and should not be approached.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office saw him driving eastbound on Route 35 towards Xenia. The vehicle had a small child in the back seat, which was not his. At 7 p.m., the vehicle was located with the child inside and unharmed. The child was returned to the parents.

Officers last spotted Dameron fleeing by foot in the area of North Richard Drive. The Xenia Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a Beavercreek K-9 Officer, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are actively searching for the suspect. An air unit has also been deployed to aid the search.

Dameron was last seen wearing jeans and a dark-colored jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Xenia Police Division at 937-372-9901.

This is a developing story. Check back later for new details.

