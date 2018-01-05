No politics at the gym?

(NBC NEWS) – News junkies may need to find a new channel for entertainment while sweating it out at the gym. Life Time fitness chains are kicking off the new year by no longer airing cable news channels on its large screen TVs.

In a statement from Life Time officials, the Minnesota-based chain states the move is a response to member requests.

“We made the decision to remove cable news channels from the large TV screens in the cardio and fitness floor areas at the start of 2018. This was based on many member requests received over time across the country, and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content,” said Natalie Bushaw, senior director of public relations for Life Time.

Included in the cable news blackout is CNN, FOX, MSNBC and CNBC.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.