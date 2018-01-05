Nutter Center revving up for Arenacross opener

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the first time in six years, thousands of fans will be packing the Wright State Nutter Center for AMSOIL Arenacross, a professional motor racing competition.

Turning tricks, Gavin Faith is gearing up for this weekend’s season opener.

“I mean it’s live racing. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” admits Faith. “What makes it really challenging is the 15 other riders on the gate.”

He’s a two-time champ and hoping to make it a third.

“We came to Dayton 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 – Every year, I mean, this is one of my favorite stops just because the fans get so excited,” says Lindsey Alkire who is the AMSOIL Arenacross Media Operations Manager.

With 150 truckloads of dirt from right here in the Miami Valley, the Nutter Center has been transformed into an obstacle course. It’s something that hasn’t been done here since 2012.

“Dayton loves Arenacross. They get excited. Last time we were here we certainly didn’t disappoint,” states Alkire.

Dayton is stop one of 12 on the tour.

“The fans get on their feet and everybody is cheering for you and that feeling of winning and being successful is what we all chase after all season long. We want to get that win,” says Faith.

