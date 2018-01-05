Pup takes flight: Eagle snatches family pet

By Published:

(WBRE/NBC News) A lucky puppy has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle.

Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her Bowmanstown home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her.

“We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn’t think she’d be alive,” said Monica Newhard.

She expected to find Zoey’s remains, and wanted to give her a proper burial, but what happened next, she never expected.

Christina Hartman was driving on a back road later that day when she saw a fluffy white ball on the side of the road. A dog owner herself, she knew she needed to help. She picked up Zoey, wrapped her in a blanket and brought her home to warm her up.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s